New York Game Awards to honour Neil Druckmann

Naughty Dog's co-president and head of creative Neil Druckmann will receive the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 13th annual New York Game Awards.

The Andrew Yoon Legend Award acknowledges those who have shaped the games industry, with past winners including Phil Spencer, Tim Schafer, Hideo Kojima, Jerry Lawson, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Jade Raymond, Todd Howard, and Richard Garriott.

"Druckmann's story is an inspirational one of self-determinism," said Harold Goldberg, New York Video Game Critics Circle president and founder.

"His skill for creating titles that consistently redefine cinematic gameplay and human-centric storytelling not only deserves celebrating, but his efforts to create characters that represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives have enriched content in AAA games.

"His brilliant work has been lauded with multiple New York Game Awards over the years, and we are honoured to recognise him as this year's Andrew Yoon Legend Award winner."

Druckman joined Naughty Dog in 2004 as a programming intern, before rising through the ranks to become a game designer and co-writer on the Uncharted series, later becoming creative director for The Last of Us games.

He was named co-president of Naughty Dog in 2020 and head of creative earlier this year following the departure of Evan Wells.

The 13th annual New York Game Awards will be held on January 23, 2024 at the SVA Theatre.