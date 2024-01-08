If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Last of US TV series sweeps 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Nick Offerman and Storm Reid won Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress respectively

News by Sophie McEvoy Staff Writer
HBO's The Last of Us scooped up eight awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2023 last night.

The Creative Emmys focuses on technical achievements and behind-the-scenes work, in addition to accolades for actors.

Nick Offerman won Outstanding Guest Actor for his portrayal of Bill in the episode 'Long, Long Time', while Storm Reid took home Outstanding Guest Actress for her role as Riley Abel.

The Last of Us took home six awards relating to production, including Outstanding Main Title Design, Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, and Prosthetic Makeup.

The show was also nominated at the 2024 Golden Globes, which took place on the same night.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were nominated in the Best Actor and Actress categories for their portrayal of Joel and Ellie respectively, but lost to Succession's Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

The live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog's game was nominated for 24 awards across the Creative Arts Emmys and the Primetime Emmys, which will be held on January 16.

