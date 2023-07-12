Naughty Dog co-president retires after 25 years

Naughty Dog co-president Evan Wells has announced he'll be retiring at the end of 2023.

During his time at the studio, Wells worked on the studio's major franchises, including Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter.

Wells became co-president of Naughty Dog in 2005 alongside Stephen White. The following year, White was replaced by Christophe Balestra, with the pair overseeing the release of Uncharted and The Last of Us.

"The decision brings with it overwhelming and conflicting emotions, but I've come to realize that I'm content with my time at the studio and all that we've accomplished together over the last 25 years," Wells said in an announcement.

Prior to joining the team, Wells worked with Sega as a lead tester, programmer, and lead designer. His first project at Naughty Dog was developing Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

Co-president Neil Druckmann said that while Wells "will be terribly missed, I am confident that our evolved Studio Leadership Team will also allow us to thrive and grow in new areas."

Druckmann added that Wells' love for the studio and "inspiring leadership will forever be a part of our DNA."

Druckmann was promoted to co-president of Naughty Dog in 2020, following his tenure as Vice President.