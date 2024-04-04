Jobs Roundup: April 2024 | Ubisoft names Brenda Panagrossi US general manager

It can be difficult keeping track of the various comings and goings in the games industry, which is why we compile them in semi-regular round-ups.

Brenda Panagrossi | Ubisoft, US general manager

Brenda Panagrossi has been appointed as Ubisoft's US general manager.

She will lead the marketing and player engagement business operations for the United States.

Before her new role, Panagrossi previously served as Ubisoft's vice president and executive publisher.

She joined the back in 2002 and has climbed its ranks during her tenure.

"Brenda's extensive leadership experience across a wide variety of business teams at Ubisoft, combined with her proven track record in overseeing some of our biggest brands, made her a perfect fit for this new strategic role," said Ubisoft chief publishing officer Alain Corre.

Jaremy Rich

Jaremy Rich | Head of product management, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Jaremy Rich has announced that he has joined Sony as the head of product management for live service games.

Before his new role, he worked at Bungie as its managing director of revenue and product management. Rich was with the game studio for seven years.

He also held the director of product management position at Wargaming for two years.

In Rich's announcement on social media, he said, "After 7.5 amazing years at Bungie, I'm embarking on a new adventure…with this change, I still get to work with many of the talented folks at Bungie still.""

"Working at Bungie has been the honor of my career, and I have many people to thank from my time there, from the Publishing pirate ship."

Sean Brennan

Sean Brennan | Playstack, non-executive director

Playstack has appointed Sean Brennan as an independent non-executive director.

Brennan brings career experience, including a 14-year stint at ZeniMax Europe. He served as its international managing director.

He also worked as CEO of Focus Entertainment for six months.

"I'm extremely happy to have the opportunity to join the Playstack team," said Brennan.

"The company has proved itself to be one of the leading lights on the global publishing scene; it has strategically grown steadily and continues to scale."

Timm Geyer

Timm Geyer | Co-managing director, Sunday

Mobile games firm Sunday has made Timm Geyer co-managing director.

He joins company co-founder Christoph Sachsenhausen to oversee its business operations.

Geyer has held various leadership roles throughout his professional career.

He last served as CEO at Spil Games, where he worked for three years.

During his work history, he also worked as co-CEO at CoolGames.

Geyer said, "I am excited to join Sunday at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my own values."

Tim Steduler

Tim Steudler | Head of developer partnerships, Mattel

Tim Steudler has announced that he's joined Mattel as head of developer partnerships.

Before this new position, he served as head of business development at Immutable.

During his professional career, he co-founded and worked as chief strategy officer of Rebel Ventures.

Steudler also had a five-year stint as senior vice president of products at ReadyUp.

"I am excited to contribute to [Mattel's] mission of creating innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. I look forward to collaborating with developers to bring new gaming experiences to life," said Steduler in his hiring announcement.

Mike Sanders

Mike Sanders | Chief development officer, Carbonated

Carbonated has named Mike Sanders as its new chief development officer.

He brings with him experience that includes working for 17 years at Puny Human.

He held various roles as a technical producer and CEO at the company.

"It quickly became apparent that Mike is not just deeply knowledgeable about the gaming industry and passionate about the creative process, but crucially, he possesses a rare ability to successfully deliver," said Carbonated CEO Travis Boatman.