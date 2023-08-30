PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions to get a price bump
The new cost changes come a year after the three-tiered service launched
Sony has announced it will be increasing the costs of its 12-month subscriptions for PlayStation Plus.
The change will be effective on September 6 across multiple regions.
"This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service," said the platform holder in the announcement.
The new prices for the subscription are listed below:
- PlayStation Plus Essential 12-months: $79.99 | €71.99 | £59.99 | ¥6,800
- PlayStation Plus Extra 12-months: $134.99 | €125.99 | £99.99 | ¥11,700
- PlayStation Plus Premium 12-months: $159.99 | €151.99 | £119.99 | ¥13,900
For comparison, here are the service's older yearly costs:
- PlayStation Plus Essential 12-months: $59.99 | €59.99 | £49.99 | ¥5,143
- PlayStation Plus Extra 12-months: $99.99 | €99.99 | £83.99 | ¥8,600
- PlayStation Plus Premium 12-months: $119.99 | €119.99 | £99.99 | ¥10,250
Sony originally revealed the new three-tiered PlayStation Plus service in March of 2022 and launched the subscription months later.