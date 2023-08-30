PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions to get a price bump

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Sony has announced it will be increasing the costs of its 12-month subscriptions for PlayStation Plus.

The change will be effective on September 6 across multiple regions.

"This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service," said the platform holder in the announcement.

The new prices for the subscription are listed below:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-months: $79.99 | €71.99 | £59.99 | ¥6,800

$79.99 | €71.99 | £59.99 | ¥6,800 PlayStation Plus Extra 12-months: $134.99 | €125.99 | £99.99 | ¥11,700

$134.99 | €125.99 | £99.99 | ¥11,700 PlayStation Plus Premium 12-months: $159.99 | €151.99 | £119.99 | ¥13,900

For comparison, here are the service's older yearly costs:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-months: $59.99 | €59.99 | £49.99 | ¥5,143

$59.99 | €59.99 | £49.99 | ¥5,143 PlayStation Plus Extra 12-months: $99.99 | €99.99 | £83.99 | ¥8,600

$99.99 | €99.99 | £83.99 | ¥8,600 PlayStation Plus Premium 12-months: $119.99 | €119.99 | £99.99 | ¥10,250

Sony originally revealed the new three-tiered PlayStation Plus service in March of 2022 and launched the subscription months later.