EA offers over 11,000 college football players $600 to appear in-game

EA has offered more than 11,000 college football players $600 to appear in EA Sports College Football 25.

As reported by ESPN, the games firm has begun sending contracts to 134 schools in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Up to 85 players per school can be included in the game.

Athletes have the option to opt in for their name, image, and likeness to appear in-game, with the option to opt out of future editions.

Those who decide to remain in the franchise will be paid annually, while those who leave will be compensated while they remain on the roster.

EA Sports College Football 25 will be the first time college athletes will be paid for their likeness to appear in-game. They were previously prohibited from doing so under NCAA rules, which was reversed in 2019 by a law passed in California.

Following the reversal, EA revived the series and promised compensation for players that allow their names and likeness to be used.

It was reported last year that EA made a cash pool for athletes featured in the franchise prior to its relaunch amounting to a total of $5 million, which was around $500 per player.

The College Football Players Association organised a boycott in June 2023 over the low pay for the athletes involved, which was described as a "ridiculously low amount of money" by Justin Falcinelli, vice president of the CFBPA.

According to Falcinelli, NFL players are paid tens of thousands of dollars to appear in EA's Madden series.