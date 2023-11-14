Digital Bros is posed to cut 30% of its workforce

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Games firm Digital Bros Group has announced that it will reduce its global staff by 30%.

Digital Bros develops, publishes, and distributes games such as Puzzle Quest 3, Gunfire Reborn, and Miasma Chronicles.

The job cut decision was announced in a newly published organization review.

"In order to prioritize high-quality and long-standing successful titles, Digital Bros has reconsidered the number of projects under development and as such, will review the organization structure accordingly to align with the evolving competitive environment in the medium to long-term to ensure maximum operational efficiency," said the company.

"The restructuring program is expected to represent a reduction of approximately 30% of the global workforce, with the predominant portion concentrated within the studios."

Also, management added that the restructuring program "will not impact profit loss statement for the fiscal year 2023-2024, with no significant effect of the restructuring costs on the annual projected results, due to the savings resulting from reduced payroll costs."

Regarding video game layoffs, Digital Bros joins Amazon, Unity, Digital Extremes, and Ubisoft as companies that have announced job cuts within the past week alone.

In October, it was reported that the games industry has seen an estimated 6000 job cuts across the sector.