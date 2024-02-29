If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

505 Games shutter offices in France, Germany, and Spain

The closures continue Digital Bros’ organization review announced back in November

Jeffrey Rousseau
News by Jeffrey Rousseau
Published on

505 Games has closed studios in France, Germany, and Spain.

As reported by Eurogamer, per Gamereactor, the closures are a part of its parent company, Digital Bros', November announcement of an organization review.

Digital Bros said it would cut 30% of its global staff at the time "To prioritize high-quality and long-standing successful titles."

It's unknown how many employees were affected by the decision to close the studios.

The news comes a day after Remedy reacquired the rights to Control from 505 Games for €17 million.

