505 Games shutter offices in France, Germany, and Spain

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

505 Games has closed studios in France, Germany, and Spain.

As reported by Eurogamer, per Gamereactor, the closures are a part of its parent company, Digital Bros', November announcement of an organization review.

Digital Bros said it would cut 30% of its global staff at the time "To prioritize high-quality and long-standing successful titles."

It's unknown how many employees were affected by the decision to close the studios.

The news comes a day after Remedy reacquired the rights to Control from 505 Games for €17 million.