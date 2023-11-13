Amazon reduces games division by 180

Amazon Games has laid off 180 staffers of its games workforce.

As reported by Aftermath, sources familiar with the matter said the decision affected staffers of the Crown Channel and game growth employees.

Amazon confirmed the news as it laid off the entirety of the Amazon-backed Twitch channel, Crown Channel.

In an internal email, Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann said, "We've listened to our customers, and we know delivering free games every month is what they want most, so we are refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there. With these changes in our business approach come changes to our resourcing, resulting in the elimination of just over 180 roles."

The news comes as this year continues to see waves of video game layoffs across the sector.

The past week saw Unity announce job cuts despite increased revenue, Digital Extremes confirmed that 30 staffers were let go, and Ubisoft conducted 124 redundancies across its VFX and IT teams.