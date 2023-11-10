Digital Extremes impacted by layoffs, closing publishing division

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has laid off an unknown number of staff and has closed its publishing division.

In a statement sent to Eurogamer, the developer confirmed it would no longer publish Airship Syndicate's free-to-play title Wayfinder.

"We can confirm we have made the difficult decision to cease operations of our external projects division," Digital Extremes said.

"We have had to say goodbye to a number of hardworking and highly valuable team members as a result, and we're working with Airship Syndicate to transition full control of Wayfinder to them in the coming months."

Former art director Ron Davey shared on LinkedIn that "around 30 people" had been let go, comprising the whole external development team.

Digital Extremes has not disclosed the number of employees affected by the layoffs. GamesIndustry.biz has reached out for further clarification.

In response to the news, Airship Syndicate thanked Digital Extremes for "helping to jumpstart" Wayfinder's development.

"Airship Syndicate owns the Wayfinder IP, and we have no plans to stop developing the game now," the studio wrote on social media. "We look forward to continuing to grow the game alongside our players as we take on operations."

Last month, James Schmalz stepped down as CEO of Digital Extremes. Former creative director Steve Sinclair took over the role and will continue to oversee the development of the studio's next game, Soulframe.