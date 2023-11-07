If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft sees layoffs across VFX and IT teams

The game firm's reorganization move resulted in 124 redundancies

Jeffrey Rousseau
News by Jeffrey Rousseau
Published on

Ubisoft has conducted layoffs that have affected its VFX and IT teams.

The Assassin's Creed maker said the move was attributed to reorganizing headcount in Hybride and its worldwide IT staff. Overall, 124 employees were affected by the job cuts.

Ubisoft said, "Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to streamline our operations and enhance our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for success in the long term."

"…These are not decisions taken lightly, and we are providing comprehensive support for our colleagues who will be leaving Ubisoft during this transition. We also want to share our utmost gratitude and respect for their many contributions to the company. This restructuring does not affect our production teams."

The layoffs to early redundancies that Ubisoft conducted this year. Back in May, it cut 60 employees from its customer service team.

Back in March, the games firm confirmed a "strategic reorganization" happening across its European divisions that resulted in the closing of Ubisoft Benelux, among other locations.

