Bandai Namco denies using AI in the latest Naruto title

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Bandai Namco has rebuffed claims that it used AI voice technology in Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, its newest anime brawler.

As reported by IGN, the publisher says that it will be working on a fix for in-game dialogue that users and voice actors took notice of.

In a statement sent to IGN, a Bandai Namco representative said, "Regarding the reports about several voice over lines in Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, Bandai Namco Entertainment can confirm that the lines in question were not AI-generated, but the result of inconsistencies during the editing and mastering process."

The statement came shortly after users on social media shared instances of voice acting that they considered bad. Maile Flanagan, the voice actress behind the titular character Naruto, shared, in a now-deleted tweet, that she did not perform a certain line in that manner.

She wasn't alone, as voice actor Michael Schwalbe, who voices the character Kawaki in the anime and Naruto x Boruto game, weighted in.

He also said he didn't recall voicing a line shared on social media from the game.

Bandai Namco was not the only firm to deny using AI this week within its game.

Genvid, the developer behind Silent Hill: Ascension, also rebuffed claims of using artificial intelligence to write game dialogue.