Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

In today's GamesIndustry.biz Microcast, James Batchelor and Chris Dring dive into the implications of this week's Xbox leak - and debate whether the industry truly learned anything of value.

Among the revelations discussed are Microsoft targeting 2028 for its next Xbox console, full details of two mid-generation refreshes for Xbox Series X and S that are expected to launch next year, a hybrid cloud gaming platform due to launch by 2028, Bethesda's future line-up of games, and Spencer's ambition to acquire Nintendo.

We also ponder the impact of leaks in general, and whether the industry can change how it communicates about its products in order to negate any damage done by early reveals.

You can listen via the player below, download the episode here, or subscribe to our feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant.