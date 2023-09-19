Microsoft's Phil Spencer: Acquiring Nintendo would be a "good move for both companies"

Microsoft was interested in acquiring Nintendo, an internal email has revealed.

More non-redacted FTC court documents were released this week, as spotted by Eurogamer, which included a June 2020 email conversation between Xbox head Phil Spencer, Microsoft's CMO Chris Capossela, and Commercial CMO Takeshi Numoto about the potential acquisition of Nintendo.

Valve, Warner Brothers Interactive, and ZeniMax were also seen as potential targets for acquisition, with Microsoft ultimately opting to buy the latter.

Described by Spencer as a "prime asset" for Microsoft, he wrote that "if any US company would have a chance with Nintendo we are probably in the best position."

"At some point, getting Nintendo would be a career moment and I honestly believe a good move for both companies," the Xbox head added.

Spencer acknowledged an acquisition would be difficult, as Nintendo is "sitting on a big pile of cash," and it would take "a long time for Nintendo to see that their future exists off of their own hardware. A long time."

Earlier this year, other acquisition targets were revealed in court documents, including Thunderful, Supergiant Games, Niantic, Playrix, Zynga, Bungie, IO Interactive, and Scopely.

Microsoft also considered acquiring companies like Sega, CD Projekt Red, From Software, Square Enix, Larian Studios, and Remedy.

The Xbox firm is currently attempting to acquire Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard.