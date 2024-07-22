Almost 250 Bethesda Game Studios developers unionise

Hundreds of staff at Fallout and Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Game Studios have unionised, joining the Communication Workers of America.

The CWA announced the formation of the new union via its website, adding that 241 developers either signed a union authorisation card or used an online portal to indicate they wanted union representation.

The CWA's post on X indicates the new union, One BGS USA, represents "a majority of developers across Bethesda Game Studios Dallas, Rockville and Austin."

This is the third ZeniMax-owned studio to unionise with this organisation, following Bethesda Game Studios Montreal last month (known as One BGS Montreal), and ZeniMax Workers.

The CWA added that Microsoft, which owns Bethesda parent ZeniMax, has already recognised the union.

According to the announcement, this is the "first wall-to-wall union at a Microsoft video game studio," meaning that it represents a range of workers regardless of their job, including artists, engineers, designers and programmers.

“We are so excited to announce our union at Bethesda Game Studio and join the movement sweeping across the video game industry,” said Mandi Parker, senior system designer and member of CWA.

"It is clear that every worker can benefit from bringing democracy into the workplace and securing a protected voice on the job. We’re thrilled to get down to brass tacks and win a fair contract, proving that our unity is a source of real power to positively shape our working conditions, our lives, and the company as a whole."

The CWA also represents unions within studios within Activision Blizzard, which is also owned by Microsoft. The latter entered a labour neutrality agreement with the union in July 2022, which added workers from Bethesda-parent ZeniMax back in May.

Other CWA game unions can be found at Sega of America and Stranger Things VR developer Tender Claws.

Back in May, Microsoft shut down four ZeniMax-owned studios, including Hi-Fi Rush creator Tango Gameworks and Redfall developer Arkane Austin.