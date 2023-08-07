Welcome to Italy Games Week on GamesIndustry.biz

Last month, GamesIndustry.biz visited First Playable in Italy to meet the Italian games industry.

During the event, we met with 14 different game developers, spoke with the country's trade body the IIDEA and received detailed research on the growth and the state of the industry in the country.

Italy is a significant territory for video games. It is one of the Top Five European markets for game sales. Yet its development scene has struggled due to a lack of support from Government and education. But that's beginning to change, with new studios emerging, existing ones expanding rapidly, education improving and the introduction of tax breaks.

Over the next five days, GamesIndustry.biz will be taking a closer look at Italy's video games industry. Alongside the latest data, we will be publishing the views and thoughts of the trade body IIDEA, major studios like Ubisoft Milan and Milestone, plus a plethora of smaller and growing teams.

We begin our coverage with the latest research into the size of Italy's video games scene.

Italy Games Week Coverage (so far):

The size of Italy's games industry grew 50% in 2022