Virtuos acquires Beyond-FX

Virtuos has acquired the Los Angeles-based VFX studio Beyond-FX for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2015, Beyond-FX is a co-development studio that provides VFX for AAA games, having worked on titles such as Mortal Kombat 1, Valorant, and God of War.

Virtuos aims to expand its portfolio by integrating Beyond-FX's real-time VFX skillset and to support the growth of the company as a whole.

Beyond-FX's CEO and studio head Keith Guerrette will continue to lead the studio following the acquisition.

"In collaboration with Virtuos' passionate teams, Beyond-FX will help define a new industry standard focused on providing quality services through strong partnerships, efficiency through flexible collaboration, and the creation of great games by pushing the artistic boundaries of what's possible in game engines," said Guerrette.

Virtuos regional director of North America Dennis Cooper added: "We greatly appreciate the addition of Beyond-FX to Virtuos. Guerrette and his team are undisputedly passionate about their craft and like us, are heavily invested in education and developing new technologies.

"The acquisition marks a continual expansion of Virtuos' global presence and service offerings, furthering its ambition of becoming the top external game developer globally."

Virtuos opened three new studios in 2023, the latest being Virtuos Tokyo last September alongside Virtuos Labs Warsaw and Virtuos Labs Prague.

In October, the firm closed down co-development studio Calypte a year after opening, and clarified that it was an isolated decision that would not affect its other studios.