This week's Microcast kicks off with Chris' report on the industry bracing itself for further difficult times, with investors, publishers and developers expecting up to two years of closures, changes to the release schedule and investment opportunities, and more.

We also discuss the reaction to our interview with Ubisoft's Philippe Tremblay and the notion that subscriptions will only take off when players become accustomed to not owning their games, the end of UK retailer GAME's pre-owned business, and the highlights of the Xbox Developer Direct.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant. Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.