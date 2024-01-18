Indiana Jones and the Great Circle leads Microsoft's 2024 lineup

Microsoft laid out a slate of five big games for its 2024 software lineup in a Developer Direct video today, capping the event off with the news that MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will arrive on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass "later this year."

The company also has a number of games to tide players over until Indy's arrival, starting with Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which arrives on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass May 21.

Unlike the rest of the featured games, the action-RPG Visions of Mana won't be coming to Game Pass, but it will mark the Square Enix franchise's first appearance on Microsoft's platform when it arrives on Xbox and PC this summer. The game has previously been announced for PS4 and PS5 as well, with a 2024 release window.

Oxide Games' PC-exclusive strategy game Ara: History Untold will arrive as a stand-alone title and as part of Game Pass on PC this fall, and Obsidian Entertainment's fantasy action RPG Avowed received the same release window on PC, Xbox, and Game Pass.