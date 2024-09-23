The Pokémon vs Palworld legal battle we did (and didn't) expect | GI Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is available to download now, offering you a quick dive into the biggest news from the business of video games.

This week, the big story is Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are taking legal action against Pocketpair developer Palworld. We dig into why this is not the lawsuit so many consumers expected after the game was originally announced, which patents may be at the centre of this dispute, and the potential motivations behind these two major companies calling on their lawyers.

Elsewhere on this episode, we discuss recent headlines such as EA's investor day, Australia's new rules on in-game gambling imagery and loot boxes, and the return of Flappy Bird. And in What Do The Numbers Mean? we take a deeper look at how well Astro Bot and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 have performed.

You can watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

The Microcast can also be found on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel, or via this playlist.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.