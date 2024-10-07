The perks and perils of licensed games, and games journalism's ongoing struggle | Microcast

The latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is now available to download, offering you a quick dive into the biggest news of the past week.

This week, we use Devolver's unveiling of Big Fan Games - a new publishing label dedicated to indies working on licensed and other established IP - as a jumping off point to discuss the market for video game adaptations. Ranging wildly in scope and quality, there have been examples over the years that licensed games don't always print money in the way publishers might hope - we discuss the many reasons behind this, and the potential for indies who get the chance to work on major IP.

Other headlines we discuss is Epic Games' latest lawsuit against Google, the closure of Play Magazine, the death of HoloLens, and Palworld coming to mobile. Finally, in 'What Do The Numbers Mean?', Chris looks at the early performance of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.