Will Assassin's Creed Shadows suffer from its delay? | Microcast

Our main topic is Ubisoft not only delaying Assassin's Creed Shadows to February 2025, but also drop the season pass model and launch an internal review into its games strategy following softer than expected sales for Star Wars Outlaws. We discuss the implications of the delay, the toxic response to some of Ubisoft's titles from certain corners of the internet, and how Ubisoft might recover from the setbacks it has faced

Elsewhere on this episode, we discuss recent headlines such as Sony's State of Play, Xbox's growth in Asia, Stellarblade's lawsuit against Stellar Blade and the most recent layoffs.

Meanwhile in 'What Do The Numbers Mean?', Chris shares insights into how EA Sports FC is faring since Electronic Arts dropped the FIFA licence and the success this year's release has seen from its special edition (which grants early access to the game).

