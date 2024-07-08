Ubisoft to discuss neurodiversity at the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit

Ubisoft's Pierre Escaich is the latest name to join this September's GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit in London.

Escaich is the publisher's Neurodiversity Talent Program Director, and he will host a talk titled: Neurodiversity in the game industry: unlocking hidden talents.

The GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit takes place September 18 at The Royal Institution in London. Tickets are available here.

Escaich is a father of neurodiverse children and has spent 26 years working in games. He formed the Employee Resource Group focused on neurodiversity, and now oversees Ubisoft's Neurodiversity Talent Program, which aims to support and empower neurodiverse employees so they can realize their full potential at work.

Joining Escaich at the event is Lisa Opie, the managing director of Ubisoft Reflections and Ubisoft Leamington. Opie is joining a panel that will discuss divergent work expectations amongst employees from different generations.

Opie leads Ubisoft's two big UK studios, and has worked across TV and film, including at the BBC where she oversaw a number of titles including Planet Earth 2, Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing and Good Omens.

Both Escaich and Opie join a roster of speakers who will cover areas such as diversity, managing through change, leadership, AI, mental health and a lot more.

Other confirmed speakers include Emma Smith from Hestia Talent, Sarah Brewster of FreshSeed, Sarah Sorrell from Safe In Our World, Sheila Attwood of Brightmine and Tommy Thompson from AI and Games, with many more to be announced.

The event will conclude with the 2024 Best Places To Work Awards.

Last year’s event at BAFTA was a complete sell out, and we will be building on that show with more roundtable-style sessions, plus breakout spaces and networking opportunities.

