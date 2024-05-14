You can now enter the 2024 UK GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards

Games companies in the UK can now enter the GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards 2023.

We have revamped our questions during what has been a tough year for games companies and their employees, focusing in on the areas that truly matter.

The awards are open to all games companies with offices in the UK, including developers, publishers, service companies, retail and media, and you can submit your company through here. The deadline for all entries is Wednesday, August 15. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony that will take place at the Royal Institute on Wednesday, September 18.

We’ve also made it easier for companies to enter our special awards even if they are unable to participate in the full Best Places process, with more details below.

The Best Places To Work Awards are based on a two survey system, one for the employer to fill in (and worth 20% of the score) and the other for employees (80% of the score). For a detailed rundown on how the awards process works, our Frequently Asked Questions and how these awards are judged, click here.

All employer data and identifiable employee information is deleted once the awards and any reports have been processed. Businesses that do not win will not be named.

Participants can receive a free report from us featuring their overall scores, and we also have benchmarking and advanced reports available for a fee.

Alongside the typical Best Places badges, we also have special awards. These are awards designed to highlight excellence in specific areas. This year, those awards include:

The Diversity Award

Highlighting a company that is proactive in trying to improve the inclusion and diversity of their business and the wider games industry. Companies can enter here.

The CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Award

Celebrating a company that has gone above and beyond supporting international and local charities, the local community and the games business. Enter via here.

The Health & Wellbeing Award

This award is for companies that offer strong health benefits and proactively support the physical and mental wellbeing of their teams through initiatives and awareness. To participate, enter here.

The Training and Development Award

New for 2024, this award is for companies who offer extensive training, development and educational opportunities for employees. You can enter through here.

The Education Award

Here we spotlight a business that goes the extra mile in supporting the development of the next generation of video game talent. Enter here.

The Green Award

This special award is for those companies who are ensuring their workplace is environmentally sustainable and are playing their part in combating climate change. You can participate here.

HR Hero

Replacing our Best Boss Award, this is for a person who has gone above and beyond in looking after teams and individuals, and has made significant impact in making the games industry a better place to work. You can submit people for this award here.

The UK ceremony will take place at The Royal Institution of Great Britain alongside our HR Summit on Wednesday, September 18th.

Amiqus and Playground Games have signed up as sponsors for the 2024 event.

“Amiqus and our G Into Gaming initiative is thrilled to once again support the GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards,” said Amiqus business manager Liz Prince.

“We firmly believe that a strong company culture is the bedrock for a successful game studio, and the Best Places To Work Awards play a crucial role in showcasing the companies leading the charge in fostering exceptional workplaces that nurture creativity, innovation, diversity and employee wellbeing.”

Amiqus will once again be presenting its G Into Gaming Award at the ceremony.

“We're especially happy to once again present the G Into Gaming award, which recognises an individual for their outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion for their studio or through their own initiatives,” Prince added.

“Studios that prioritise building inclusive environments where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered are not only creating a positive and rewarding experience for their employees, but they're also well-positioned to develop games that resonate with a wider audience and push the creative boundaries of the industry. By recognising and celebrating these studios, the Best Places To Work Awards send a powerful message about the importance of company culture within the games industry. This, in turn, helps attract and retain the top talent our industry needs to continue creating ground-breaking games. Amiqus is proud to support these awards and the positive impact they have on our industry.”

To take part, simply click here. The deadline for all completed entries is Wednesday, August 15th.

For more details, contact bestplacestowork@gamesindustry.biz. For sponsorship enquries, contact george.corner@reedpop.com.