Ubisoft says technical error caused in-game ads in Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft has responded to complaints that advertisements are appearing during gameplay sessions of full-price games, attributing it to a technical error.

Players of Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey have complained via social this week that bringing up the map triggered a screen-filling Black Friday promotion for the recently-released Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Ubisoft issued a statement to Eurogamer, saying that the ads have now been disabled.

"We have been made aware that some players encountered pop-up ads while playing certain Assassin's Creed titles yesterday," a spokesperson told the site.

"This was the result of a technical error that we addressed as soon as we learned of the issue."

Ubisoft has been promoting other Assassin's Creed games via each title's main menu for a few years now, but this was the first time such ads had appeared within the games themselves.