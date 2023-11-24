Ubisoft says technical error caused in-game ads in Assassin's Creed
Players reported promotions for Assassin's Creed Mirage appeared when loading the map in Odyssey and Origins
Ubisoft has responded to complaints that advertisements are appearing during gameplay sessions of full-price games, attributing it to a technical error.
Players of Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey have complained via social this week that bringing up the map triggered a screen-filling Black Friday promotion for the recently-released Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Ubisoft issued a statement to Eurogamer, saying that the ads have now been disabled.
"We have been made aware that some players encountered pop-up ads while playing certain Assassin's Creed titles yesterday," a spokesperson told the site.
"This was the result of a technical error that we addressed as soon as we learned of the issue."
Ubisoft has been promoting other Assassin's Creed games via each title's main menu for a few years now, but this was the first time such ads had appeared within the games themselves.