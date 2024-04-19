Turtle Beach sunsets Roccat label

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Turtle Beach has announced that it will be retiring the Roccat brand.

The gaming peripheral firm attributed the decision to focusing on a single label.

"While we'll be retiring the Roccat brand, many of its iconic product lines like the Vulcan, Kone, Burst, and Sense will transition under the Turtle Beach brand," the company said.

"Our commitment to PC products remains as strong as ever and we have several ground-breaking new products to introduce as well as Turtle Beach-branded versions of popular existing Roccat products sticking around."

The retirement of Roccat comes five years after it was acquired in a deal of over $17 million.

Meanwhile, last month, Turtle Beach announced the acquisition of PDP for $118 million.