Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Turtle Beach sunsets Roccat label

The headset maker retires the brand five years after its acquisition

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Turtle Beach has announced that it will be retiring the Roccat brand.

The gaming peripheral firm attributed the decision to focusing on a single label.

"While we'll be retiring the Roccat brand, many of its iconic product lines like the Vulcan, Kone, Burst, and Sense will transition under the Turtle Beach brand," the company said.

"Our commitment to PC products remains as strong as ever and we have several ground-breaking new products to introduce as well as Turtle Beach-branded versions of popular existing Roccat products sticking around."

The retirement of Roccat comes five years after it was acquired in a deal of over $17 million.

Meanwhile, last month, Turtle Beach announced the acquisition of PDP for $118 million.

Related topics
peripherals Roccat Turtle Beach
Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.