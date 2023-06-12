Team17 opens Cover 6 Studios to co-develop Hell Let Loose

Team17 has opened a brand new studio to aid development of one of its biggest titles.

Cover 6 Studios will co-develop Hell Let Loose, the strategic World War 2 first-person shooter by Manchester-based developer Expression Games.

According to Team17, the Cover 6 team will be "initially" focused on this title, suggesting additional projects in the future. The announcement also says it will work with Expression to "build the next chapters" in the Hell Let Loose franchise.

There are no details at present on who is leading the studio or how many are on the team, but the company's LinkedIn profile suggests it will be home to between 11 and 50 employees.

Last week, Team17 announced it will be led by Steve Bell as CEO from January 1, 2024, following co-founder Debbie Bestwick's decision to step down.