First speakers announced for next month’s GI Sprint editorial series

We have details of the first speakers and contributors to next month's GI Sprint.

GI Sprint is a series of videos, podcasts and articles all about ways we can make video games cheaper, faster and better. It will run from June 17th – July 5th,

The series will cover topics such as AI, cloud, team synergy, hybrid and remote working, distributed development, failing fast and much more.

The event will begin with a video podcast and interview with Shawn Layden, current strategic advisor to Tencent and former Chairman of PlayStation's studio business, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment's US arm. Layden has been talking about the growing unsustainability of game development for over half a decade, and will share his views on the situation and identify areas where games studios can make time savings.

Elsewhere, TeamSync's Graham McAllister will share early insight from his research into team synergy, including the importance of getting things right at the concept stage, in order to deliver games faster.

Ant Workshop's Tony Gowland, Free Lives' Dominique Gawlowski, Play 3arabi's Samer Abbas and indie development legend Rami Ismail will form part of a panel discussing the art of 'failing fast'.

In terms of AI, Sahar Asdai, Director of AI Labs at King, will share the impact AI testing has had on the Candy Crush series. Meanwhile, a wider AI panel featuring Didimo's Sean Cooper, AI and Games' Tommy Thompson and more to be announced, will also take place.

All sessions will also be released as GamesIndustry.biz articles, and collected together in a special GI Sprint white paper, which will be released in July (and free to download for all).

More speakers and contributors will be announced in the coming weeks including a series of sponsored sessions. For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Hannah.Potter@gamesindustry.biz or George.Corne@Gamesindustry.biz.