GameSquare launches Faze Media

GameSquare has unveiled Faze Media, a creator-focused IP and media firm.

The multimedia company aims to expand the licensing and sponsorship opportunities for the Faze Clan brand.

Faze Media will be overseen by CEO Richard Bengston. He was a co-founder of the Faze Clan esports outfit.

Additionally, the new firm secured a $11 million investment from Matt Kalish. Kalish will join as a board member of Faze Media.

According to the deal's details, GameSquare will own 51% of Faze Media, while Kalish maintains 49% ownership.

"We are thrilled to better capitalize this business for growth with $11 million in new capital from Matt, and to strengthen the FaZe Media board with his addition," said GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna.

"Matt deeply believes in the power of founder and creator-led organizations and shares the vision to return FaZe back to its roots by empowering its creators."

The news comes after GameSquare completed its acquisition of Faze Clan back in March.