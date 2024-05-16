Develop:Star Awards 2024 finalists announced

The nominees for the Develop:Star Awards 2024 have been announced, with Larian, Remedy, and Sony Interactive Entertainment tied for the most nominations.

The studios have six nominations across 22 categories for Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

All three games are up for Best Game, alongside Balatro, Helldivers 2, and Dave the Diver.

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has been nominated for Best Studio, alongside Larian, Remedy, D3T, FuturLab, nDreams, and Playground Games.

Indie studios Geometric Interactive, Inkle, and LocalThunk have secured four nominations across the categories, while Sad Owl Studios' Viewfinder has been nominated for three awards including Best Game Design, Best Original IP, and Best Technical Innovation.

This year's Develop:Star Awards also includes two new accolades – Best Creative Lead and Supporting Star.

The recipient of The Develop Star Award, which acknowledges the success of an individual or studio, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Winners are to be selected by an industry vote which is now open and run through to Friday, May 31.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 10, as part of Develop:Brighton, and will be held at a new venue, the Brighton Dome.

Here are the full list of nominees for the Develop:Star Awards 2024:

Best Game

Alan Wake 2

Balatro

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Helldivers 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Studio

Arrowhead Game Studios

D3T

FuturLab

Larian Studios

nDreams

Playground Games

Remedy Entertainment

Best Small Studio

Bytten Studio

Geometric Interactive

Inkle

Interflix Media

Noun Town

Rogue Sun

Sketchbook Games

Publishing Star

Curve Games

Kepler Interactive

nDreams

No More Robots

Playstack

Secret Mode

Team17

Best Mobile Game

Cityscapes: Sim Builder

Football Manager 2024 Mobile

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Monopoly Go

Sonic Dream Team

The Queen's Gambit Chess

Best Creative Lead

AJ Grand-Scrutton, Dlala Studios

Andria Warren, Rare

Helen Andrzejowska, Secret Mode

Kostas Zarifis, Rogue Sun

Naoki Yoshida, Square Enix

Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment

Best Game Design

Balatro

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Helldivers 2

Jusant

Viewfinder

Best Audio

A Highland Song

Alan Wake 2

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Best Visual Art

A Highland Song

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Chants of Sennaar

Cocoon

Final Fantasy 16

Best Narrative

A Highland Song

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Starfield

Best Original IP

American Arcadia

Balatro

Classified: France '44

Dave the Diver

Jusant

Viewfinder

Tomorrow’s Star

Ackeem Durrant, Surgent Studios

Alif Trevathan, Sumo Group

Amy Elliott, Sumo Leamington

Charlotte Pang, Chirashi Games

Dora Vasiliou, Dlala Studios

Jazeena McCallum, Surgent Studios

Rach Macpherson, Neonhive

Marketing Star

Claire Sharkey, Freelance

Dan Allman, Kepler Interactive

FuturLab

Hannah Flynn, Failbetter Games

ICO Partners

nDreams

Neonhive

Best Technical Innovation

Audiomob

Cocoon

Dead Island 2

Helldivers 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Noun Town: VR Language Learning

Viewfinder

Best Creative Provider

Atomhawk

Flix Interactive

Liquid Crimson

PitStop Productions

Room 8 Group

SIDE

TrailerFarm

Diversity Star

Adam Clewes-Boyne, BetaJester

Fida Zourob, Games for Love

Danielle Udogaranya, Evolotu

Leon Hijazi-Killin, Sumo Group

Liz Prince, Amiqus, G Into Gaming & Empower-Up

Moo Yu, POC in Play

Sara Machado, Sumo Digital and Bird's Eye View

Supporting Star

Barclays Games and Creative

Coutts & Co

Fourth Floor Group

Game Republic

GG Insurance Services

Urban Ledgers

Talent Development Star

Dlala Studios

Flix Interactive

NaturalMotion Games

nDreams

RealTime

Ripstone

Sumo Group

Best Technology Provider

GameMaker

Genba Digital

i3D.net

PopcornFX

Speech Graphics

Unity

Unreal Engine

Recruitment Star

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus

Avatar

Datascope Recruitment

Mustard Jobs

Skillsearch

Sustainability Star

Green Game Jam

nDreams

Rhea Loucas

Smartdc

Sports Interactive

YRS TRULY

Best QA & Localisation

Keywords Studios

Player Research

PTW

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Warlocs

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner for Develop:Brighton 2024.