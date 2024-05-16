Develop:Star Awards 2024 finalists announced
Larian, Remedy, and Sony Interactive Entertainment lead nominations for this year's ceremony
The nominees for the Develop:Star Awards 2024 have been announced, with Larian, Remedy, and Sony Interactive Entertainment tied for the most nominations.
The studios have six nominations across 22 categories for Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
All three games are up for Best Game, alongside Balatro, Helldivers 2, and Dave the Diver.
Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has been nominated for Best Studio, alongside Larian, Remedy, D3T, FuturLab, nDreams, and Playground Games.
Indie studios Geometric Interactive, Inkle, and LocalThunk have secured four nominations across the categories, while Sad Owl Studios' Viewfinder has been nominated for three awards including Best Game Design, Best Original IP, and Best Technical Innovation.
This year's Develop:Star Awards also includes two new accolades – Best Creative Lead and Supporting Star.
The recipient of The Develop Star Award, which acknowledges the success of an individual or studio, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Winners are to be selected by an industry vote which is now open and run through to Friday, May 31.
The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 10, as part of Develop:Brighton, and will be held at a new venue, the Brighton Dome.
Here are the full list of nominees for the Develop:Star Awards 2024:
Best Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Balatro
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Best Studio
- Arrowhead Game Studios
- D3T
- FuturLab
- Larian Studios
- nDreams
- Playground Games
- Remedy Entertainment
Best Small Studio
- Bytten Studio
- Geometric Interactive
- Inkle
- Interflix Media
- Noun Town
- Rogue Sun
- Sketchbook Games
Publishing Star
- Curve Games
- Kepler Interactive
- nDreams
- No More Robots
- Playstack
- Secret Mode
- Team17
Best Mobile Game
- Cityscapes: Sim Builder
- Football Manager 2024 Mobile
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Monopoly Go
- Sonic Dream Team
- The Queen's Gambit Chess
Best Creative Lead
- AJ Grand-Scrutton, Dlala Studios
- Andria Warren, Rare
- Helen Andrzejowska, Secret Mode
- Kostas Zarifis, Rogue Sun
- Naoki Yoshida, Square Enix
- Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment
Best Game Design
- Balatro
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Helldivers 2
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
Best Audio
- A Highland Song
- Alan Wake 2
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Best Visual Art
- A Highland Song
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Chants of Sennaar
- Cocoon
- Final Fantasy 16
Best Narrative
- A Highland Song
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy 16
- Starfield
Best Original IP
- American Arcadia
- Balatro
- Classified: France '44
- Dave the Diver
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
Tomorrow’s Star
- Ackeem Durrant, Surgent Studios
- Alif Trevathan, Sumo Group
- Amy Elliott, Sumo Leamington
- Charlotte Pang, Chirashi Games
- Dora Vasiliou, Dlala Studios
- Jazeena McCallum, Surgent Studios
- Rach Macpherson, Neonhive
Marketing Star
- Claire Sharkey, Freelance
- Dan Allman, Kepler Interactive
- FuturLab
- Hannah Flynn, Failbetter Games
- ICO Partners
- nDreams
- Neonhive
Best Technical Innovation
- Audiomob
- Cocoon
- Dead Island 2
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Noun Town: VR Language Learning
- Viewfinder
Best Creative Provider
- Atomhawk
- Flix Interactive
- Liquid Crimson
- PitStop Productions
- Room 8 Group
- SIDE
- TrailerFarm
Diversity Star
- Adam Clewes-Boyne, BetaJester
- Fida Zourob, Games for Love
- Danielle Udogaranya, Evolotu
- Leon Hijazi-Killin, Sumo Group
- Liz Prince, Amiqus, G Into Gaming & Empower-Up
- Moo Yu, POC in Play
- Sara Machado, Sumo Digital and Bird's Eye View
Supporting Star
- Barclays Games and Creative
- Coutts & Co
- Fourth Floor Group
- Game Republic
- GG Insurance Services
- Urban Ledgers
Talent Development Star
- Dlala Studios
- Flix Interactive
- NaturalMotion Games
- nDreams
- RealTime
- Ripstone
- Sumo Group
Best Technology Provider
- GameMaker
- Genba Digital
- i3D.net
- PopcornFX
- Speech Graphics
- Unity
- Unreal Engine
Recruitment Star
- Aardvark Swift
- Amiqus
- Avatar
- Datascope Recruitment
- Mustard Jobs
- Skillsearch
Sustainability Star
- Green Game Jam
- nDreams
- Rhea Loucas
- Smartdc
- Sports Interactive
- YRS TRULY
Best QA & Localisation
- Keywords Studios
- Player Research
- PTW
- Testronic
- Universally Speaking
- Warlocs
