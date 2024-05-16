Bandai Namco appoints Adrien Guerra as country manager for UK and Nordics

Bandai Namco has announced the appointment of Adrien Guerra as country manager for the UK and Nordics.

Guerra assumed the role on April 1, 2024, and is based at the company's UK headquarters in Richmond, London.

Guerra joined Bandai Namco in 2009 as marketing and communications director for the France-Benelux region, and previously worked for Electronic Arts as senior international marketing manager from 2004 to 2009.

"The UK and the Nordics are key territories for development in Europe, so I feel both honoured and excited to work with the amazing teams that John Galloway has assembled," said Guerra.

Guerra's appointment follows the retirement of Galloway, the current vice president of Northern Europe, who will leave Bandai Namco in June after 15 years with the games firm.

"It's been an amazing 15 years with Bandai Namco, and 30 years in this industry," said Galloway. "I leave knowing the teams, the company and growth are in capable hands with Adrien taking up the helm.

"Thank you to all our partners I have had the pleasure of working with over the years, and the teams in the UK and Nordics, along with the German and CEE teams."