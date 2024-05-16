Activision opens new Polish studio Elsewhere Entertainment

Activision has formed a new internal studio, Elsewhere Entertainment, which is set to create a new narrative-based IP and franchise.

Based in Warsaw, Poland, Elsewhere Entertainment's team is composed of developers who have worked on titles such as The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Destiny, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Far Cry.

The studio has full access to Activision's resources during production and development of its upcoming title.

Elsewhere Entertainment is the second Activision studio based in Poland. Infinity Ward expanded to Kraków in 2017, led by former principal rendering engineer Michal Drobot.

Last week, Xbox shut down four studios known for their work on original IPs including Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush and Arcane Austin's Redfall. Earlier this year, Microsoft laid off 1,900 people which included cuts at Activision Blizzard.