Switch version of Evil Dead: The Game cancelled

There will be no Nintendo Switch version of Evil Dead: The Game and development of new content for the game on other platforms has ended, Saber Interactive announced.

The multiplayer game launched on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC last May as an Epic Games exclusive. Initial sales saw the title debut at No.4 on the US monthly charts.

It became available to play on Steam earlier this year, followed by a Game of the Year edition, including all post-launch DLC.

In a statement shared on X, the Florida-based developer said servers will be kept up "for the foreseeable future," and any major issues that may arise will be addressed.

"On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support," the company said.

While no reason for ending development was given, Saber Interactive is a subsidiary of Embracer, which announced a "comprehensive restructuring program" in June.

This has involved the closures of studios and rounds of layoffs, the most recent being Canadian-based developer Beamdog, where 26 employees were let go last Friday.