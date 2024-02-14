Supercell revenue drops 4.2% to €1.7bn in 2023

Supercell has published its financial results for 2023, in which revenue dropped by 4.2% to €1.7 billion compared to last year.

During an earnings call, CEO Ilkka Paananen attributed this decrease to a decline in games sales during the first half of 2023 and the overall health of the mobile games market.

However, Paananen highlighted that its live games segment rose every quarter over the financial period due to the success of Brawl Stars, which tripled its player base since last summer and has become the developer's biggest title.

The multiplayer battle royale title, which launched in 2017, amassed $2 billion in revenue last September.

Elsewhere, Supercell shared it contributed €110 million in taxes to the Finnish economy in 2023. It also expanded its workforce by 175 people last year, bringing its overall headcount to 525 employees.

The Finnish mobile developer also revealed that it achieved over 220 million monthly players across its portfolio.

Looking ahead, Paananen said Supercell was in "a great position" for the new year, highlighting the strength and size of its team as well as new titles releasing this year such as Clash Mini, Squad Busters, and Mo.co.