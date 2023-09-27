Supercell acquires majority stake in Ultimate Studio

Supercell is ready to move beyond mobile, as the company today confirmed that it has acquired a majority stake in Melbourne-based Ultimate Studio "to explore Supercell's ambitions to expand to other platforms."

Ultimate is the studio behind the arcade-style racing game Hot Lap League, which is available on Steam for PCs and as a premium app on Google Play and the App Store.

Supercell has been a backer of Ultimate since it was founded by ex-Firemonkeys executives in 2018.

"Supercell's ethos aligned with our goals and they continually support us to operate with a strong identity and independence," said Ultimate CEO and co-founder Tony Lay.

As for Supercell's perspective, the company's Timur Haussila said it was thrilled "to take our partnership with Ultimate to the next level."

"The team has years of experience working successfully on different mobile, PC, and console titles," Haussila said.

"At Supercell, we want to explore opportunities beyond mobile. The partnership with Ultimate is one of the first steps in that chapter. Together we will be able to reach and serve even more players around the world and create new titles that are remembered forever."