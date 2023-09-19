Brawl Stars amasses $2bn in revenue

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Supercell's Brawl Stars has generated a total of $2 billion in consumer revenue, according to data.ai.

The battle royale initially launched back in 2017 on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

It joins Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Hay Day as another Supercell mobile title to amass $2 billion in earnings.

From September 2022 to August 2023, the game earned $86.3 million in global revenue.

Within the past 12 months, the market research firm said that the US led consumer spending at $40 million, followed by South Korea, hitting $16.7 million.

Additionally, the game was downloaded 37 million times over the past year. Its lifetime downloads are currently 376 million.