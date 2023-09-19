If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Brawl Stars amasses $2bn in revenue

The battle royale is Supercell’s fourth mobile title to reach that threshold in consumer earnings

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Supercell's Brawl Stars has generated a total of $2 billion in consumer revenue, according to data.ai.

The battle royale initially launched back in 2017 on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

It joins Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Hay Day as another Supercell mobile title to amass $2 billion in earnings.

From September 2022 to August 2023, the game earned $86.3 million in global revenue.

Within the past 12 months, the market research firm said that the US led consumer spending at $40 million, followed by South Korea, hitting $16.7 million.

Additionally, the game was downloaded 37 million times over the past year. Its lifetime downloads are currently 376 million.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.