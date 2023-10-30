Super Mario Wonder takes No.1 spot from Spider-Man 2 | UK Boxed Charts
Four new titles debuted this week, including EA Sports UFC 5
Super Mario Bros Wonder topped the UK boxed charts this week, pushing last week's No.1 Spider-Man 2 to second place.
GfK's report showed that while Super Mario Wonder dropped 55% in sales, Spider-Man 2 saw a 69% decrease week-on-week.
Both games remain two of 2023's biggest boxed game launches, with Spider-Man 2 in fourth and Mario Wonder in fifth.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 debuted at No.4, EA Sports FC 24 remained at No.3 and Assassin's Creed Mirage rounded out the Top 5 in the same position as last week despite a 25% decline in sales.
Metal Gear was one of four new entries in the physical charts this week, with EA Sports UFC 5 debuting at No.7. Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures and Just Dance 2024 debuted further down the charts.
Elsewhere, Sonic Superstars fell from No.4 to No.15 following a 72% decrease in sales while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped to No.17 even though it saw a 9% sales increase.
Five titles re-entered the charts due to price promotions, including Dead Island 2 (which saw a 309% increase), Sonic Origins Plus, Red Dead Redemption 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and Gotham Knights.
Here is the GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending October 28, 2023:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Title
|2
|1
|Super Mario Bros Wonder
|1
|2
|Spider-Man 2
|3
|3
|EA Sports FC 24
|New entry
|4
|Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1
|5
|5
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|6
|6
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|New entry
|7
|EA Sports UFC 5
|8
|8
|Hogwarts Legacy
|10
|9
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|9
|10
|Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)