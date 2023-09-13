Xbox Series S and X UK sales jumped 76% on Starfield launch

The launch of Starfield and a new version of the Xbox Series S significantly boosted sales of Microsoft consoles.

GfK data reveals that Xbox Series S and X sales jumped 76% week-on-week for the seven days ending September 2nd.

GfK games boss Dorian Bloch says that the week is the biggest this year (so far) for Xbox Series S and X hardware sales in the UK. Meanwhile, the week ending September 9th is currently the second best week.

This was partially due to the launch of the new Xbox Series S 1TB edition, which accounted for 24% of all Xbox consoles sold during that week. The new version of Xbox Series S is roughly £50 more expensive than the standard Series S model.

But the jump in Xbox console sales was also due to the launch of Starfield. The Bethesda game officially launched on September 6th, but it was available on September 1st to those who were willing to pay for the Premium Edition. As a result, the standard Xbox Series X console posted a 46% increase in sales for the week ending September 2nd in the UK.

"It is currently the best week this year for Series X," Bloch says. "And the following week [ending September 9th] is the fourth best for X. In-between is week one and week six, which were early year blips."

Bloch says that the Xbox consoles overall had a decent showing for the week ending September 9th, with the new Series S 1TB model accounting for 20% of sales.

It follows a slow year for Xbox hardware sales, which up until the end of August was down nearly 23% year-to-date in the UK.