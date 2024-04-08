Singularity 6 reduces workforce by 35%

Singularity 6 has laid off a third of its staff following Palia's release on Steam.

In a statement provided to Polygon's Nicole Carpenter, the studio said the decision came after it "evaluated the support needed" for the MMO.

"We made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce, which impacted about 35% of our talented and hardworking team members," it said. "We value their contributions and are committed to supporting them throughout this process, including severance, work-placement and career guidance assistance, and retainment of all company-provided development equipment.

"This decision was not made lightly, and comes after careful consideration of our development and business needs to support Palia and its community."

The Los Angeles-based developer was founded in 2018 by Aidan Karabaich and Anthony Leung, formerly of Riot Games.

The studio raised $30 million in 2021 with the funds used to fuel Palia's development, which launched in August 2023. Last month, the game reached over six million players.