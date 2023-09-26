SAG-AFTRA members authorise video game strike

SAG-AFTRA members have voted in favour of the union authorising a strike for video game actors and performers.

Over 34,600 members cast ballots, representing a percentage of 27.47% of eligible voters. 98.32% approved the authorisation, although this does not necessarily mean a strike will take place.

Earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA called on members to vote on authorising a strike to negotiate the terms of its Interactive Media Agreement with several video game publishers and developers.

"It's time for video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract," said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

"The result of this vote shows our membership understands the existential nature of these negotiations, and that the time is now for these companies — which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly — to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career."

SAG-AFTRA has been in negotiations with various video game companies such as Activision Productions, Electronic Arts Productions, and Epic Games since 2022. The next bargaining session is scheduled for September 26, 27, and 28.

"After five rounds of bargaining, it has become abundantly clear that the video game companies aren't willing to meaningful engage on the critical issues: compensation undercut by inflation, unregulated use of AI and safety," said SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

"I remain hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement that meets members' needs, but our members are done being exploited, and if these corporations aren't willing to offer a fair deal, our next stop will be the picket lines."