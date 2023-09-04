SAG-AFTRA to vote on potential strike for video game actors

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

SAG-AFTRA is calling on members to vote on whether or not the union should be given authority to declare a strike for video game actors and performers.

In addition to its strike against TV and film production companies, the union is currently negotiating the terms of its Interactive Media Agreement with a number of video games publishers, developers and service firms.

The union is calling for wage increases and protection against the unrestrained use of artifical intelligence, among other things.

If members vote to authorise the strike, it does not necessarily mean that strike action will take place. Instead, as SAG-AFTRA explains on its website, it gives the union the option to initiate a strike if negotiations with video games companies fails to produce a deal that satisfies its members.

SAG-AFTRA is currently preparing to bargain with ten companies that handle voice, motion and performance capture in video games:

Activision Productions

Blindlight

Disney Character Voices

Electronic Arts Productions

Epic Games

Formosa Interactive

Insomniac Games

Take 2 Productions

VoiceWorks Productions

WB Games

The union is asking these companies to agree to the following:

The same wage increases for video game performers as those in TV and film: 11% retroactive to the deal's expiration, and 4% in both the second and third years of the agreement. The union argues these are necessary to account for inflation

Artificial intelligence protections around consent, control, transparency and compensation

On-camera performers to be given rest periods of five minutes per hour, the same as off-camera performers

Set medics to be present where any stunts or hazardous work is performed, as is the case with TV and film

Prohibitions against stunts on performers' self-taped auditions

Protections against vocal stress

While many of these are similar issues to those discussed in the ongoing strike against TV and film production, SAG-AFTRA emphasised the Interactive Media Agreement is a separate contract and will not have any impact on the other strike.

Voting for eligible members will close at 5pm PT on September 25. The vote was unanimously approved by SAG-AFTRA's national board.