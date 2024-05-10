Pentiment and We Are OFK win Peabody Awards

Pentiment and We Are OFK were named among the 84th annual Peabody Awards winners.

Each game received the Immersive and Interactive Award.

Pentiment is a historical narrative title developed by Obsidian Entertainment.

We Are OFK is an episodic adventure game developed by Team OFK and directed by Teddy Dief.

A 32-person jury chose the Peabody Award winners. Winners were chosen from more than 1,100 entries across the field of entertainment and multimedia.

"Whether courageously documenting wars across the globe or cleverly bringing much needed smiles to our faces, the winners of the 84th Peabody Awards each crafted compelling and imaginative stories," said Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones.

"Spanning a wide range of mediums and genres, they delivered enthralling projects that are worthy of our highest recognition."