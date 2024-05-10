Warner Bros. CEO cites Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice sales performance for Q1 losses

WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the entertainment firm's Q1 financials took losses.

In the latest earnings call, he attributed this to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's revenue during the period.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reported on social media that the executive called Rocksteady Studios' shooter a "disappointing release."

According to Insider Gaming, per Warner Bros. Discovery's newest report, the firm took a $200 million hit for Suicide Squad.

During an investor call, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said, "Starting with studios, the $400 million+ year-over-year decline during Q1 was primarily due to the very tough comp we faced in games against the success of Hogwarts Legacy last year in the first quarter, in conjunction with the disappointing Suicide Squad release this past quarter, which we impaired, leading to a $200 million impact to EBITDA."

Back in February, during Warner's 2023 Q4 earnings call, Wiedenfels told investors that Suicide Squad's low sales set its games division up "for a tough year."