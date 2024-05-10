Around 30 people laid off in CI Games' final round of job cuts

CI Games is implementing one last round of layoffs as part of the restructuring it began in January.

In a statement issued to GamesIndustry.biz, the developer and publisher said this "final, targeted round of redundancies" will affect around 30 people across its production teams and is aimed at ensuring "maximum efficiency in delivering strategic priorities going forward."

The companny specified that Hexworks, the team behind Lords of the Fallen, has been unaffected and remains at work on 'Project 3,' its new action-RPG.

Meanwhile, CI Games' second internal developer Underdog Studio has been given an extended period to finish the vertical slice for 'Project Survive' before that game enters full production.

"All affected employees have been informed about this proposal today, and will be fully supported throughout the process over the coming weeks," a spokesperson for CI Games told us.

The news follows CI Games' announcement in January that it would be laying off 10% of its workforce.

Last month, the company reported record revenues of over $60 million for 2023 thanks to the success of Lords of the Fallen.