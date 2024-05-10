Playtika cuts two executive roles amid leadership restructure

Playtika has terminated the roles of chief revenue officer and chief operating officer.

As reported by MobileGamer.biz, CEO Robert Antokol made the announcement during the firm's Q1 financial report.

The decision sees Shlomi Aizenberg and Ofer Kinberg departing from the mobile games company.

"The actions we are taking, including restructuring our executive team and streamlining leadership, are designed to position us to return to growth in the mobile gaming sector, enhancing decision-making and creating potential for increased value for our players and shareholders," said Antokol.

Meanwhile, Playtika generated $651 million in revenue during Q1, a nearly 1% decrease year-over-year.

Its top three grossing games were Bingo Blitz, pulling in $157.5 million, Slotomania, hitting $135 million, and Solitaire Grand Harvest, amassing $78 million in consumer spending.

Back in February, Playtika announced that it would be spending $1.2 billion on M&A activity within the next three years and stopped its search for a buyer.