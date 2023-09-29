SAG-AFTRA talks with game companies fail to reach an agreement

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Scheduled talks between SAG-AFTRA and ten video games companies have failed to reach an agreement about the rights of voice actors and performers.

The union has been talking to major publishers and developers such as Activision, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Take-Two, Insomniac and Warner Bros about a potential successor to the Interactive Media Agreement, which was due to expire last year.

The expiration was extended while discussions took place, but these have been unsuccessful so far.

"SAG-AFTRA and video game employers concluded scheduled negotiations for the Interactive Media Agreement," the union told GamesIndustry.biz in a statement.

"No deal was reached and the current agreement will remain in effect while the parties make final efforts to reach a deal."

The statement follows the a strike authorisation vote among the union's 160,000 members, with 98% voting in favour of a potential strike. However, authorising the strike does not necessarily mean one will happen.

The union is asking games companies to agree to wage increases that account for inflation, rest periods for on-camera performers, set medics to be present during stunt work, and protection against the unregulated use of AI in voice acting, among other things.

SAG-AFTRA is currently holding a similar strike against the TV and film industry, which began in July.