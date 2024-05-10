Steam currently banned in Vietnam

Earlier this week, Steam became banned in the country of Vietnam.

As reported by Game Developer, per translation from VietnamNet, the ban is possibly due to Valve's business operations.

A spokesperson for one of the domestic publishers alleges Steam can release games in the country without government approval. However, Vietnamese game makers cannot side-step the compliance process.

The representative also said Valve's actions are "an injustice to domestic publishers." They added that authorities must take action, or local game publishers "will die."

A user took to the Steam forums to note that "all internet providers decisively block access to [the] Steam launcher and web."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Valve for comment.