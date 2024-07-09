Roblox launches new range of analytical tools for developers

Roblox Corp is rolling out a new range of analytical tools for developers to "track funnel and economy events to grow your experience faster".

Similar to the feature-rich analytic suites found in engines like Unreal and Unity, Roblox says the inaugural analytical tools – called Economy and Funnel event analytics – will help developers better understand in-app spending and player retention.

The Economy analytics enable developers to better track how players use their in-game currencies and resources, whilst Funnel will provide firmer insights into player retention and where in "your onboarding, shop, and other funnels" that users may drop off.

The events can be segmented by age, gender, platform, OS, and up to three custom fields of your choosing.

More tools to better monitor user behaviour will drop next week, including features to help devs measure "qualified playthrough rates", "qualified players", and "similar experience benchmarks" that enable developers to compare their stats with competitor games and experiences.

Other features, such as URL tracking, are expected to roll out at a later date.

For more, including how to unlock the new dashboards, head over to the Roblox dev forum.

Roblox also recently revealed it was working towards providing players the ability to create characters and objects with "4D generative AI".