Epic, EA, Roblox, and more face EU complaint over tricking players into spending

Seven major games companies – including Epic Games, Electronic Arts, and Roblox – have been accused of misleading consumers into spending money by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC).

The BEUC filed a complaint today alongside the European Commission and the European Network of Consumer Authorities that also targets Activision Blizzard, Mojang Studios, Supercell and Ubisoft.

The complaint highlights how consumers are regularly "tricked" into overspending with in-game currency due to deceptive tactics.

To tackle the issue, the BEUC recommended a ban of in-game and in-app paid currencies or to prohibit access to these systems for under-18s alongside providing "better protection of consumers" by clarifying legal rights.

"The online world brings new challenges for consumer protection, and it shouldn't be a place where companies bend the rules to increase profits," said BEUC director general Agustin Reyna. "Regulators must act, making it clear that even though the gaming world is virtual, it still needs to abide by real-world rules.

"Today, premium in-game currencies are purposefully tricking customers and take a big toll on children. Companies are well aware of children's vulnerability and use tricks to lure younger consumers into spending more."

In response, Video Games Europe said in a statement to TechCrunch that its members "always respect European consumer laws" in relation to in-game currency and purchases.

"Players can experience entire games without spending any money, giving them the opportunity to try games without any upfront cost or commitment," it said. "Video Games Europe and its members support and promote fair and transparent principles for purchases of in-game content, including for in-game currency.

"The PEGI Code of Conduct requires developers to ensure that the real-world cost is clear and unambiguous at the point of purchase of in-game currency."

Games companies have been facing similar complaints for years, such as the criticism against EA and its use of loot boxes in FIFA's Ultimate Team mode. EA faced a class action lawsuit in 2020 over said loot boxes, which alleged the firm was breaking gambling laws.

In 2022, Epic was ordered to pay $520 million to settle charges from the US Federal Trade Commission over how it was "tricking users into making unwanted charges" violating children's privacy law.