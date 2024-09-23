Two games addiction lawsuits dismissed

Two lawsuits against some of the industry's leading companies, accused of enabling video game addiction, have been voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff.

In a review of court records by Game File (paywall), the cases – filed in Arkansas and Ohio on behalf of minors – were against Epic, Activision Blizzard, Take Two Interactive, Rockstar Games, Roblox, Microsoft, and Sony.

According to early filings, lawyers representing the companies involved cited protections under the First Amendment for their defense and that "the plaintiffs should be bound by user agreements that mandate arbitration, not lawsuits," per Game File.

Last October, a similar case was filed in Arkansas against Microsoft, EA, Activision, Ubisoft, and Epic Games in addition to some of their studios.

This suit was filed by a mother on behalf of her child and her husband, the minor's father. The suit claimed the child played video games 12 to 14 hours per day and spent approximately $3,000 on in-game transactions and downloadable content.